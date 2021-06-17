The Avanti West Coast train arrived at Glasgow Central just 21 seconds outside the record. Picture: The Scotsman

The train operator said it had been touch and go over whether the Pendolino tilting train would beat the 3 hours 52 minutes fastest time right up until it approached Glasgow Central Station.

Officials said it just missed overtaking the record time set 37 years ago by adhering to speed limits.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By contrast, British Rail’s Advanced Passenger Train reached more than 160mph during its winning run in 1984.

The Pendolino is limited to 125mph and Avanti also said the train and track had safety systems limiting speed that did not exist back then.

It was also slowed by a long-term 50mph speed restriction at Carstairs which is due to be lifted next year

Avanti operations director Nick Westcott told The Scotsman: “We need to have another crack at the record next summer.

"We will have a bash before HS2 takes the wind out of our sails.

"We have one more chance to have another go before the whole profile of rail changes with HS2.

"Completing the 400-mile route with just 21 seconds in it wasn’t bad.

"It smarts a bit but it has been good fun.”

The HS2 line between London and northern England is due to reduce London-Glasgow/Edinburgh journey times to 3 hours 37 minutes, with HS2 trains continuing north on the current west coast main line.