New London-Glasgow rail speed record to be attempted by Avanti West Coast

The west coast main line operator has scheduled a non-stop train to run between London Euston and Glasgow Central in 3 hours 53 minutes on Thursday morning.
If the run is completed just over a minute faster, it could beat the northbound record of 3 hours 52 minutes set 37 years ago by British Rail’s ill-fated Advanced Passenger Train.
Avanti predecessor Virgin Trains West Coast set a southbound record of 3 hours 55 minutes in 2006.
It featured a Pendolino tilting train which would also be used on Thursday.
The train is due to leave Euston at 10:36am and arrive in Glasgow at 2:29pm.
The current northbound record is only 15 minutes faster than the planned HS2 journey time between the cities if the new high-speed line is built between London and north west England – albeit Avanti services stop en route.