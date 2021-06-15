New London-Glasgow rail speed record to be attempted by Avanti West Coast

An Avanti Pendolino tilting train

The west coast main line operator has scheduled a non-stop train to run between London Euston and Glasgow Central in 3 hours 53 minutes on Thursday morning.

If the run is completed just over a minute faster, it could beat the northbound record of 3 hours 52 minutes set 37 years ago by British Rail’s ill-fated Advanced Passenger Train.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avanti predecessor Virgin Trains West Coast set a southbound record of 3 hours 55 minutes in 2006.

It featured a Pendolino tilting train which would also be used on Thursday.

The train is due to leave Euston at 10:36am and arrive in Glasgow at 2:29pm.