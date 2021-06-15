New London-Glasgow rail speed record to be attempted by Avanti West Coast

A new rail speed record between London and Glasgow is to be attempted by Avanti West Coast, sources have told The Scotsman.

By Alastair Dalton
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:45 pm
Updated Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 5:53 pm
An Avanti Pendolino tilting train
The west coast main line operator has scheduled a non-stop train to run between London Euston and Glasgow Central in 3 hours 53 minutes on Thursday morning.

If the run is completed just over a minute faster, it could beat the northbound record of 3 hours 52 minutes set 37 years ago by British Rail’s ill-fated Advanced Passenger Train.

Avanti predecessor Virgin Trains West Coast set a southbound record of 3 hours 55 minutes in 2006.

It featured a Pendolino tilting train which would also be used on Thursday.

The train is due to leave Euston at 10:36am and arrive in Glasgow at 2:29pm.

The current northbound record is only 15 minutes faster than the planned HS2 journey time between the cities if the new high-speed line is built between London and north west England – albeit Avanti services stop en route.

