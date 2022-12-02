Travel across Scotland's Highland and island communities could be disrupted if airport staff take strike action.

Members of the Unite union working at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have voted by 73.5% in favour of walkouts in a dispute over pay.

The same ballot also saw 92.8% of workers back taking action short of a strike as they fight for improved wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unite has said it will confirm dates for industrial action at the 11 airports next week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could result in disruption for travellers at Barra, Benbecula, Campbeltown, Dundee, Inverness, Islay, Kirkwall, Stornoway, Sumburgh, Tiree and Wick John O'Groats airports over the busy festive period - with the prospect of fire and rescue staff along with security and administration workers taking part in any action.

The workforce has already rejected the offer of a 5% pay rise, and Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Airport workers across Highland and island communities simply can't afford to live on their current wages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To then present them with what amounts to a significant pay cut at a time of rocketing living costs leaves them with no other course of action but to take a stand.

"The Scottish Government and Hial have to act to deliver on pay or face a rural workforce crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strikes could disrupt travel across the Highlands and islands.

"Unite's members working across these 11 airports have emphatically backed industrial action and they will have their union's full support in their fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We urgently need Hial and the Scottish Government to get round the table. It's an imperative that the relevant parties work together to save rural communities and retain jobs in the Highlands and islands.

"With the necessary political will, we believe that our members' pay, terms, and conditions across Hial airports can be improved."

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Hial spokesman said: "Unite's media statement is unhelpful as it does not explain what industrial action will take place, or the dates it will commence.