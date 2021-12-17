A90 crash Stonehaven: Driver taken to hospital and road closed following two-vehicle collision

Part of the A90 near Stonehaven is currently closed due to a crash involving two vehicles on Friday with one person taken to hospital.

By Hannah Brown
Friday, 17th December 2021, 5:15 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A90 Southbound near to the slip road to Stonehaven, according to Police Scotland.

One person has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment, however, their condition is not yet known.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The southbound carriageway is currently closed and police have advised that the road is likely to be closed for ‘some time’ following the collision.

Motorists are being asked to seek an alternative route.

Read More

Read More
Covid Scotland: Omicron now dominant strain in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon says as...

Police Scotland are making the public aware of the crash which happened on Friday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said "Officers are currently in attendance at a crash on the A90 near to the slip road to Stonehaven.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A90 Southbound near Stonehaven, according to Police Scotland (Photo: Google Maps).

"The crash involved two cars.

"One driver has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

"The southbound carriageway is currently closed."

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

StonehavenPolice ScotlandMotorists
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.