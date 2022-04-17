A9 closed and drivers warned of delays following serious collision near Dunblane

Emergency services attended the scene of a one-car crash near Dunblane at around 10am on Sunday.
The route had been closed in both directions at the time of the incident which took place between Balhaldie and Greenloaning
The A9 remains closed northbound between Balhaldie and Greenloaning following the collision.
The northbound carriageway has remained closed throughout the incident, with traffic being diverted off at the Keir Roundabout.
Read More
Tayside Police tweeted: “Officers were called around 9.45am on Sunday, 17 April, to a report of a one car crash on the A9 near Balhaldie.
“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is closed northbound at the Keir Roundabout.”
A diversion route is in place from the M876 - Clackmannanshire Bridge - A977 to Kinross - M90 (N) to Perth.
It is not known at this stage whether there were any injuries as a result of the incident.