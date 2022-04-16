Lorry driver in fatal A9 Alness crash named and motorcyclist killed on A720 in Moray

The 59-year-man who was riding a black BMW R1250GS motorcycle crashed on the A920 Huntly to Dufftown road around 11.35am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Christopher Smith, of Police Scotland’s Inverurie road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died in this collision and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“Anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could assist with our investigation to get in touch.

Lorry driver Gordon Innes died on the A9 near Alness on Tuesday

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1280 of 15 April.”

Meantime, Gordon Innes, 58, from Invergordon, has been named as the lorry driver who died at the scene of a crash involving two lorries and three cars on the A9 near Alness.

It happened north of the Skiach junction at around 12.25pm on Tuesday.

The other drivers and passengers were checked by ambulance staff but did not require hospital treatment.

Police published a statement from Mr Innes’ family which said: “Gordon will be sorely missed.

"We would like to thank our family and friends for the support we have received in our time of need, and at this difficult time we ask that our privacy is respected.”

Sergeant Kate Park, of the Dingwall road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with Gordon’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

