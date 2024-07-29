Unite - one of Scotland’s biggest unions - has declared it is “full steam ahead” over strike action that would involve more than 300 Scotrail workers

Hundreds of ScotRail workers could walk out in September unless they receive a “credible” pay offer, a union has warned.

Unite, which represents more than 300 workers at the publicly-owned railway operator, has become the latest union to announce a strike ballot for its ScotRail workers in a dispute over pay.

It says its members, who include train cleaners, engineers, ticket agents, hospitality assistants and conductors, are yet to receive a formal and fair pay offer from the employer. The ballot will open on Wednesday and run until August 20, the union said.

If workers comprehensively vote in favour of industrial action, it would strikes taking place from early September, leading to more subsequent train cancellations.

Scotrail is already running a temporary timetable from Monday to Saturday amid a dispute with drivers on overtime hours that has involved almost 600 trains being cut a day. Peak services on certain routes have halved from four trains an hour to two.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite has no option, but to ballot our members across all grades. Disgracefully, ScotRail has not even made a formal pay offer let alone a fair one for our members.

“Unite’s members are essential to keeping the trains running, yet many of them struggle to survive financially as they don’t earn huge sums of money. They have Unite’s full backing in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union has claimed the existing verbal pay offer, which it said had not been formally tabled, would equate to a 2 per cent rise backdated to April, and a further 1 per cent in January next year.

Unite industrial officer Pat McIlvogue called on ScotRail and the Scottish Government to take action to avert potential strike action.

“ScotRail must formally table a credible pay offer which our members can seriously consider before this dispute escalates into nationwide strike action,” he said.

“The Scottish Government, who are the ultimate paymasters, and ScotRail need to get their heads together and quickly. There is still a window of opportunity to resolve this dispute through negotiation. If they fail to grasp this chance, then it will be full steam ahead towards autumn strike action.”

The Aslef and RMT unions recently announced they would also be balloting their ScotRail staff on strike action in a dispute over pay.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “While pay negotiations are for ScotRail, as the employer, and the unions concerned, we acknowledge the desire of rail unions to negotiate a fair settlement for their members.

“Aslef’s recent confirmation it will return to the negotiating table later this week is welcome. We would encourage all unions to do the same to engage in meaningful dialogue so that a mutually agreeable outcome can be reached as soon as possible.

“Train planning and staff rotas are operational matters for ScotRail. However, we fully expect any timetable to give the best reliability and availability for passengers and that changes are communicated well in advance to enable effective journey planning.

“Although the Scottish Government is not at the negotiating table, Ministers are being kept informed of progress.”