10 of Scotland's most notorious roundabouts - the trickiest and most congested

Roundabouts are among nervous drivers’ most feared junctions.

They require skill and judgment as to when to safely pull out, get in the correct lane and then exit, all while remaining aware of other vehicles, which may be all around you.

Scotland-based road safety consultant Neil Greig gives his assessment of ten of the country’s most notorious roundabouts, with additional comments from AA motoring group staff based north of the Border - performance leader Bob Drummond and patroller John Carroll.

There’s also collision data from analysts CrashMap

Mr Greig said: “In general, roundabouts have been shown to be safer than traffic light intersections, but they have their traffic design limits, and these busy junctions show what happens when you exceed them.

“Regular peak time congestion and long delays if minor disruptions occur leads to unneeded pollution and cost to the Scottish economy.

“The Scottish Government has now abandoned its ridiculous traffic reduction targets, but need to provide solutions for these key junctions as they are only going to get worse.”

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards for motoring group IAM RoadSmart, said: “When constructed well and properly maintained, roundabouts tend to be a far more efficient way in managing traffic at junctions than lights.

“But in recent years, poor maintenance hasn’t only resulted in more potholes on Scotland’s roads, but also faded line markings, which can cause a few issues for vehicle positioning when approaching and merging into roundabouts.

“Anticipation and positioning are two key skills for safely navigating roundabouts, but poor maintenance has made the latter far more difficult.”

A spokesperson for the Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency, which is responsible for roundabouts on trunk roads, said: “The second Strategic Transport Projects Review considered the need for major investment across the whole of Scotland’s trunk road network as part of the accompanying transport appraisal that was completed in 2022.

“The conclusion of the appraisal did not recommend any significant upgrade to Broxden, Inveralmond, Hermiston Gait or Stoneymollan junctions.

“Instead, and in line with our Sustainable Investment Hierarchy (SIH), the recommendation was that future investment should be focused on maintaining the existing assets.

“This is in line with the SIH rationale for investment in transport infrastructure projects, which is to prioritise maintaining and make best use of our existing transport assets, over building new infrastructure.”

1 . Hermiston Gait - M8 and A720 Edinburgh City Bypass Junction at the eastern end of M8 under the bypass, seen from the exit from the shopping centre. The Crashmap collision analysis website recorded 23 incidents between 2019 and 2023, one fatal and three serious (latest available data). Bob Drummond: "The biggest issue is coming from the retail park - the left lane up to the Calder roundabout is not traffic-light controlled but people stop when they see the traffic lights are red for the other three lanes. The second lane goes to the bypass but many people go straight ahead towards the M8, driving into the third lane, not realising." Neil Greig: "What's the point of a motorway between Glasgow and Edinburgh if it ends at a congested roundabout that can't cope with peak flows? "A full free-flow interchange for M8 traffic heading on to the bypass should have been provided years ago." Transport Scotland said no significant upgrade was planned.

2 . Broxden - M90 and A9 in Perth The junction at the north end of the M90 with the A9 on the west side of the city, seen from the M90 northbound. The Crashmap collision analysis website recorded 16 incident between 2019 and 2023, six serious (latest available data). Neil Greig: "This is really showing some strain as a pinch point for growing traffic levels to Aberdeen and Inverness. Dedicated slip lanes north on the A9 and south on the M90 would help." Bob Pentland: "At peak times, it's difficult to get on to the roundabout due to the volume of traffic coming from the M9 and A9." Transport Scotland said no significant upgrade was planned.

3 . Sheriffhall - A720 Edinburgh City Bypass The only roundabout on the bypass - a six-way junction including with A7. The Crashmap collision analysis website recorded 15 incidents between 2019 and 2023, one serious (latest available data). Transport Scotland's plans to replace it with a flyover have been delayed by a public inquiry. Neil Greig: "The old classic - it's an embarrassment that Edinburgh does not have a full grade separated bypass to keep traffic out of the city. Sheriffhall is stifling the economy, and with Midlothian developing fast it can only get worse." Bob Pentland: "Volume of traffic seems to be biggest issue but the lane cat's eyes are good." Transport Scotland: "We are committed to delivering the grade separation of the roundabout. We continue to progress the proposed scheme through the statutory process so we can deliver improvements at this key junction as soon as possible. Following the public local inquiry for the scheme, the Reporter's conclusions and recommendations have been submitted to the Scottish Government. This is under active consideration by officials before advice is provided to ministers and a decision is made on the scheme."