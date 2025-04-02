"RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

Top Gun star Val Kilmer has died at the age of 65, his daughter has said.

In a statement to the New York Times , his daughter Mercedes said the actor had died from pneumonia.

He rose to fame starring alongside Tom Cruise in the 1986 hit Top Gun.

Kilmer would go on to play Batman in 1995's Batman Forever and received critical acclaim for his portrayal of musician Jim Morrison in the 1991 film The Doors.

Kilmer's final acting role was a cameo on the 2022 blockbuster sequel Top Gun: Maverick.

Kilmer had been diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014, discussing his diagnosis and recovery in his 2020 memoir, I'm Your Huckleberry.

In a post on Instagram, actor Josh Gad paid tribute to the action star.

He said: "RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon."

Actor Josh Brolin , son of James Brolin , said he was going to miss his "pal".

"You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker," he said in an Instagram post.

"There's not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts."

Kilmer married Joan Whalley in 1988, who he met while working on the film Willow.