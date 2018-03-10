Three men charged over Ibrox man’s death

Three men have been charged in connection with the death of a man at his home in Glasgow.

James Watt, 40, was found dead in his flat at Copland Quadrant in the Ibrox area on 23 February.

Police Scotland said three men, aged 18, 20 and 30, have been charged over his death following their arrests on Friday.

They are expected to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

The community of Ibrox had been left in mourning following the death as tributes poured in for Mr Watt, who was also known as ‘Scudger’.

Football scarves and flowers were among the tributes to the popular man who was described as a “lovely boy” with a “heart of gold”.

Police had previously said they believed Mr Watt had been the victim of a violent and targeted attack.

They made the arrests after studying CCTV footage from the area and spoke to local people to find out what Mr Watt had been doing in the days prior to the murder.

READ MORE: Rumour Mill: Hearts ‘irrelevant’, says Lennon