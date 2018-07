Have your say

Three men have been charged after cocaine worth more than £80,000 was seized from a construction site.

Police recovered the class A drugs from a site on Crieff Road in Perth yesterday.

Officers said the trio – two of whom were aged 39 and one aged 42 – have been charged in connection with drugs offences over the haul, which has an approximate street value of £84,500.

The men are are expected to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

A report will been sent to the procurator fiscal.