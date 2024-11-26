The sobering death figures which expose the extent of Scotland's homelessness crisis

The homelessness deaths statistics have been released as The Scotsman launches its winter campaign with Cyrenians

Homelessness services need to be overhauled to prevent avoidable deaths of homeless people, a charity has warned, as new figures revealed 242 people experiencing homelessness died in Scotland last year.

Cyrenians pointed to figures which show over half of the people who died while homeless were due to “external causes” including assault, suicide and drug overdose - all of which the charity said could be prevented.

The release of the annual official statistics from the National Records of Scotland (NRS), come as The Scotsman launches its winter campaign with Cyrenians to raise vital funds to help people experiencing homelessness.

According to the report published today by NRS, the number of people who died from drug misuse deaths whilst experiencing homelessness increased from 89 to 100. Meanwhile, drug misuse accounted for 41 per cent of all estimated deaths while homeless last year and half of homeless deaths were in people aged under 45.

The figures revealed that 79 per cent of those who died while homeless were male, and 21 per cent were female. The overall total of 242 people who died was similar to the number of 244 in 2022 - however, it is a huge increase from the 167 recorded in 2017, when the figures began being recorded.

Amy Hutton, director of services at Cyrenians, said: “242 people died while homeless in Scotland last year – nearly half of which were due to ‘external causes’ including assault, suicide and drug overdoses. All things which we know can prevented.

“Every one of these deaths is a tragedy that is felt deeply by the people who loved them and the frontline staff working in homelessness services who are experiencing loss far too often. The homelessness system needs to get better at supporting people before they become so vulnerable their lives are at risk. Preventing homelessness saves lives.”

The report showed there were an estimated 56 homeless deaths in the Glasgow City Council area – the highest of any local authority – and 49 in the Edinburgh City Council area.

In contrast, both the Perth and Kinross council area and the Orkney Islands were not estimated to have had any homeless deaths in 2023.

Beth Watson, senior assistant statistician at NRS, said: “Our estimate shows the number of deaths among people experiencing homelessness in 2023 is similar to the level in 2022. Homeless deaths are at a higher level now compared to the 164 deaths in 2017, when these statistics were first collected.

“Half of homeless deaths in 2023 were people aged under 45, with the most common age group for both female and male deaths being 35 to 44.”

Just over half of homeless deaths were classed as "external causes" which includes most drug misuse deaths, accidents, suicide, and assault. In comparison, 6 per cent of all deaths in 2023 were due to external causes.

These figures include people in temporary accommodation such as flats, houses, hotels and B&Bs as well as those who were experiencing street homelessness at the time of their death.

A total of 19 of the people who died while homeless were aged over 65.

Cyrenians helps people experiencing homelessness. | Pic Phil Wilkinson / Cyrenains

Debbie Horne, Scotland policy and public affairs manager at Independent Age, said the charity’s own research showed one in six older people who rent their home were concerned about being evicted within the next 12 months.

She said: “It is a social injustice and a human tragedy that the estimated number of older people who died while homeless in 2023 has risen to 19.

“Every person’s death while homeless highlights that more must be done to make sure that no older person is faced with homelessness in the first place.

“All renters in Scotland, including those in later life, need to see the Housing (Scotland) Bill progress as soon as possible. The Bill provides much of what renters need to see, including homelessness prevention measures which will help address the housing crisis.

“Through the proposed duties in the Housing Bill, a greater focus on early intervention and resourcing homelessness can be tackled. The figures today show how vital this work is.”

Scottish Labour housing spokesperson Mark Griffin called for more affordable ad social housing and aid the Scottish Government needs to ensure health and care services are available to all.

He said: “These deaths are a travesty for our country and a damning symbol of government failure.

Donate to our campaign using this QR code. | Cyrenians

“Every single one of these deaths is a tragedy and every one of these people were badly failed in their hour of need. As we head into winter, it is more urgent than ever that the SNP government takes action to tackle Scotland’s housing emergency and get every Scot a safe secure home.”

Scottish Conservative shadow housing secretary Meghan Gallacher MSP said: “Every one of these deaths is a tragedy and are a damning indictment of the SNP’s failures to get a grip of both the housing and drug deaths emergencies that have spiralled out of control on their watch.

“It is an absolute disgrace that so many people are dying on Scotland’s streets while ministers are failing to take urgent action.”

She added: “They are totally detached from the reality facing our communities. As a result, far too many families are grieving the loss of a loved one, with many of those losing their lives at a tragically young age.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat housing spokesperson Paul McGarry said: “These are extremely distressing figures.

“Over the past year, SNP ministers have chosen to remove funding for affordable housing, mental health and drug services. All of this makes it so much tougher for those experiencing homelessness to access the wraparound services they need.”

He added: “Too many lives are being cut short by this tragedy. That is why the government must do everything in their power to confront the housing emergency, repair essential services, get more houses built and give people a safe and secure home to call their own.”