Edinburgh at 'sharp end' in Scotland's homelessness crisis as Cyrenians launch winter campaign

The Scotsman has joined forces with Cyrenians to raise money for people experiencing homelessness

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The number of homeless people in Scotland's biggest cities has rocketed by almost 10 per cent since before the pandemic, figures have revealed, as charity Cyrenians launches its winter campaign.

An analysis of homelessness statistics published by the Scottish Government found Glasgow has the largest number of applications for homelessness, at 7,725 in 2023/2024, compared to 3,814 in Edinburgh and 1,763 in Aberdeen. However, the Scottish capital is home to the largest number of people living in temporary accommodation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homelessness is rising in Scotland's biggest cities | Pic Phil Wilkinson / Cyrenians

Meanwhile, the average length of time spent in temporary accommodation in Edinburgh is also far longer, at 507 days, compared to just 234 in Glasgow and 127 in Aberdeen.

The Scotsman has joined forces with Cyrenians to help raise essential funds for people experiencing homelessness this winter and beyond.

You can donate to the Cyrenians Christmas campaign by visiting here

A total of 40,685 applications for homelessness have been made in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen in the past year - 9.8 per cent more than in 2019/20, the year before the pandemic.

However, compared to 2020/21 - the period covering the two Covid lockdowns, when the government provided extra funding to ensure no-one was living on the streets during a pandemic - the overall rise in the number of homelessness applications in Scotland’s biggest cities is almost 20 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Official figures on the number of deaths of people experiencing homelessness are due to be published today.

Cyrenians warned that Edinburgh was “at the sharp end” of the crisis, as the situation continues to deteriorate more rapidly in the capital than the rest of Scotland.

The number of people in temporary accommodation is highest in Edinburgh at 3,817, over 100 more people than in Glasgow, which has a 25 per cent bigger population. Similarly, Edinburgh has 3,955 children living in temporary accommodation, compared to 3,060 in Glasgow.

Cyrenians chief executive Ewan Aitken said: “Scotland is in the grip of a housing crisis. Several local authorities have now formally declared a housing emergency as the numbers of people facing homelessness is reaching record levels. In Edinburgh – we are seeing this crisis coming to a head with record numbers of people living in temporary accommodation for – in many cases – up to two years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the past two years, 13 of Scotland’s 32 councils have declared a housing emergency, beginning with Argyll and Bute Council in June last year, with East Lothian Council becoming the most recent local authority to do so on November 12. Meanwhile, on May 15, the Scottish Parliament declared a national housing emergency.

Scan this QR code to donate to the Cyrenians appeal | Cyrenians

The statistics show that across all three cities, the numbers of people presenting as homeless are growing and the time spent in temporary accommodation is lengthening.

Mr Aitken said: “The reality of this scenario is that many of our neighbours and community members will be spending the winter in conditions that are far from festive.

“As the temperatures continue to drop, Cyrenians are here for those people. We offer all kinds of services for those experiencing or at risk of homelessness, whether that be help off the street into shelter or a listening ear in a dark time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the kind support of Scotsman readers, we are able to continue this kind of work. Because it’s at times like this that we don’t just need houses – we also need help to feel at home.”

The Scotsman is backing the Cyrenians Christmas campaign. Picture: Phil Wilkinson/Cyrenains | Pic Phil Wilkinson/Cyrenains

Almost one in three of 33,620 people across Scotland assessed as homeless in the past year have a mental health problem, while a further 1,395 have a learning disability and 2,300 have a physical disability.

Meanwhile, almost 4,000 have a health problem, while 3,475 people experiencing homelessness have a drug or alcohol problem.

Founded in 1968 by a group of students angry and disillusioned at the way people experiencing homelessness were treated, Cyrenians developed a residential community model where volunteers live alongside those who had been living on the streets. The charity now has more than 63 services working to combat homelessness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Among other facilities the charity runs is a “hospital in reach” service, which aims ensure no one is discharged into homelessness, mediation services which help keep family breakdown from occurring, and recovery services to help people maintain their sobriety. It also has a network of “Homeless Navigators”, who patrol city streets to assist people in need.

The charity added: “When roughly 50 per cent of people who present as homeless have at least one support need, it becomes clear that – whilst housing is desperately requited - you cannot build your way out of this problem.”

During the Covid pandemic, the Scottish Government, local authorities and charities moved to get people off the streets and into safe accommodation to protect people’s health, meaning that virtually all people sleeping rough or staying in shelters were supported into self-contained accommodation during the immediate crisis.

Stronger protections were also introduced for most renters during lockdown to help prevent evictions from taking place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Cyrenians has warned more needs to be done. It pointed to a gap between supply and demand of social housing.

“This is a well documented problem, not helped by the Scottish Government cutting the budget of the Affordable Housing Supply Programme by of 26 per cent for 2024/25,” the charity said, adding that in Edinburgh, the problem is compounded due to Local Housing Allowance rates not keeping up with the “inflated” private rental sector.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton welcomed the campaign.

The Scotsman is supporting the Cyrenians Christmas appeal | Cyrenians

He said: “This is an extremely worthwhile campaign from The Scotsman and Cyrenians. For yet another year, levels of homelessness have soared to new highs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In Scotland, affordable housebuilding has collapsed and the cost-of-living crisis has made rents and mortgages extremely difficult for many to afford. The SNP have taken an axe to the housing budget and failed to build the thousands of homes promised for social rent.

“Ensuring that everyone has a place to call home is a basic responsibility of any government. That’s why Scottish Liberal Democrats would build more homes, bring thousands of empty homes back into use and re-establish social rent as a valid, long-term option."

Ariane Burgess, housing spokesperson for the Scottish Green Party, said: “The Scotsman and Cyrenians deserve huge credit for this campaign. Behind the numbers there are tragic stories and damaged lives. The isolation and vulnerability is only made worse by the long dark nights of a cold winter.

"There is nothing inevitable about homelessness and rough sleeping or the pain and misery that goes with it. It is a social emergency that demands an emergency response, but we are going backwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Burgess added: "The swift response at the height of the pandemic showed that, with the right level of resources and political will, we can tackle the crisis and support people. Our governments need to show that same determination every day."

The Scottish Government has been contacted for comment.