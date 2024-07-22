The site for Scotland's next national park chosen after 'extremely tough' selection

The Scottish Government has committed to having a new national park in Scotland by 2026

Scotland’s third national park is set to be located in Galloway after an “extremely tough” selection process.

It was one of several areas of the country competing to become home to a new national park – with ministers now confirming Galloway is the proposed choice.

The competition for where the new park should be located was “extremely tough”, rural affairs secretary Mairi Gougeon said, adding the bids from areas including Lochaber, Loch Awe, Scottish Borders and Tay Forest had showcased Scotland’s “outstanding natural and cultural heritage”.

A consultation will now take place – led by NatureScot – which will further look into whether Galloway should join the Cairngorms and Loch Lomond and the Trossachs in having national park status.

Findings from the exercise, which will also consider where the boundaries for the new national park could be drawn, are expected to be submitted to ministers in April 2025.

Speaking on a visit to Shambellie House in Dumfries – which could be included in the new national park area – Ms Gougeon said after “carefully considering” all the nominations, ministers were “proposing to create a new national park for Scotland in Galloway”.

Rob Lucas, chair of Galloway National Park Association, said: “This is fantastic news that the case for Galloway to be proposed as Scotland’s third national park has been recognised.

“It would bring transformational economic and environmental benefits to the area, and strengthen our local communities.”

Ms Gougeon said the call for Galloway being granted national park status was “community led, has the backing of many local businesses and makes a strong case on the benefits that national park status will bring for people who live in the area, for the local economy and for the environment”.

She added: “At this stage it is still a proposal. NatureScot will now lead a consultation with local people, communities and businesses to gauge support, and to look at specifics like the proposed boundary and how it should take account of local circumstances and help to meet the needs of communities.

“I would like to thank everyone who worked so hard on these proposals and all other communities who came together to explore the idea of a new national park.

“The competition was extremely tough and the bids have clearly shown the outstanding natural and cultural heritage we have in Scotland, as well as people’s ambitions for the rural communities they live in.”

NatureScot chairman Professor Colin Galbraith said the organisation was “looking forward to the extensive opportunity for consultation” as the next part of the process.

He said: “In preparing our advice, we will consult widely with everyone who has an interest in this special place.