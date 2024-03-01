Nominations for Scotland’s next national park have been announced by the Scottish Government, with one of the country’s poorest rural regions on the shortlist.

Ministers have committed to designating at least one new park by 2026, to join the Cairngorms National Park and the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The five nominees include areas in the Scottish Borders, Galloway, Lochaber, Loch Awe and Tay Forest.

Views of snow capped mountains from Conic Hill in the Loch Lomond and the Trossachs Parks, one of Scotland's national parks (pic: John Devlin)

The Galloway National Park Association (GNPA) and Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere (GSABP) bid was submitted on Thursday, with the area touted as “Scotland in Miniature”.

Despite its natural beauty, economically it is one of the poorest rural regions in Scotland, and the national park status was tipped to “boost prosperity for all”, due to the mix of coastal landscapes and mountains which are a magnet for tourists.

Rob Lucas, GNPA chair, said: “Galloway is extraordinary, its rolling hills, open moorlands, mountains, rivers, lochs, rugged coasts and seascapes mean it comes as close as any region realistically can to being a Scotland in miniature.

“National park designation would make the most of these assets, protecting and enhancing them for our common future. Galloway is one Scotland’s poorest rural regions and national park status would be the perfect way to boost prosperity for all by building a vibrant sustainable economy.”

The new park will bring the total number of national parks in the UK to 16.

Each proposal will now be appraised by the Scottish Government against the published criteria. A further consultation will be held once a preferred site is identified, expected to be in the summer.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said: “I want to thank everyone who has worked so positively and pro-actively with their local communities to discuss and explore local priorities and the opportunities that national park status can bring, including those who ultimately chose not to nominate their area. I look forward to meeting with those who have led the nominations to hear directly from each community what they would want to see from becoming a National Park.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kat Jones, director of Action to Protect Rural Scotland (APRS), said: “Scotland has some of the richest and varied natural and cultural landscapes in the world and is, rightly, world famous for them. Of the 15 national parks in the UK, Scotland has only two and we are pleased that, 20 years since the first Scottish national park was designated, we will soon have another.

“National parks in Scotland, in contrast to those in many other parts of the world, are tasked to deliver for people, nature and landscape. This recognition of how important people and livelihoods are for our landscapes, means national parks are in a unique position to lead the way on the nature and climate crises while also supporting thriving, sustainable communities.”