The 10 most expensive streets in Scotland for 2024 - and the top postcode is not in Edinburgh

By Amy Watson
Published 23rd Dec 2024

The list of Scotland’s top ten most expensive streets has been revealed - and the No.1 is no longer in Edinburgh

The most expensive street in Scotland is now outside Edinburgh, data has revealed.

The Bank of Scotland said properties in Queen’s Crescent in Auchterarder, Perth and Kinross, average £2,927,000 – making it the most expensive street in Scotland.

It has ousted Ann Street in the Stockbridge area of Edinburgh from the top spot, where Georgian properties average £1,807,000. It is now in second place after topping the list in 2023 for the second year in a row.

However 70 per cent of the top ten most expensive streets are in Edinburgh.

Queen’s Crescent is part of Gleneagles Village, close to world-famous golf course, and other regions near golfing resorts appear prominently on the list.

Isla Benzie, head of Bank of Scotland Home said: “Queen’s Crescent in the picturesque town in Auchterarder is Scotland’s priciest postcode, with homes averaging a staggering £2,927,000.

“The charming street, just a stone’s throw from the world-famous Gleneagles golf course, has taken the top spot by some way from last year’s winner Ann Street in Edinburgh.

“However, Edinburgh continues to retain some of the most prestigious streets across Scotland, with seven of the top 10’s most expensive places found in the city.”

Here is the list of the top ten most expensive streets in Scotland - and the average house price on each - in full.

Queen's Crescent, Auchterarder, has moved into top spot on the Bank of Scotland's list of most expensive streets for the first time, with an average house price of £2,927,000

1. Queen's Crescent, Auchterarder

Queen's Crescent, Auchterarder, has moved into top spot on the Bank of Scotland's list of most expensive streets for the first time, with an average house price of £2,927,000 | Google Maps

Ann Street, in Edinburgh, had finished in top spot on the list for the past two years. Known for its “stunning” aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, properties on the street in the heart of the city now average £1,807,000

2. Ann Street, Edinburgh

Ann Street, in Edinburgh, had finished in top spot on the list for the past two years. Known for its “stunning” aesthetics and classic Georgian architecture, properties on the street in the heart of the city now average £1,807,000 Photo: Third Party

Glasgow's Elphinstone Road has finished No.3 in the rankings for Scotland's most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,645,000

3. Elphinstone Road, Glasgow

Glasgow's Elphinstone Road has finished No.3 in the rankings for Scotland's most expensive streets, with an average house price of £1,645,000 | Google Maps

Regent Terrace in Edinburgh is one of Scotland's most expensive streets for property. It has finished fourth on this year's list, with an average house price of £1,621,000. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

4. Regent Terrace, Edinburgh

Regent Terrace in Edinburgh is one of Scotland's most expensive streets for property. It has finished fourth on this year's list, with an average house price of £1,621,000. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

