The Scotsman WhatsApp channel: Don't miss a moment of news, sport and lifestyle from across Scotland

Rachel Mackie
By Rachel Mackie

Engagement Editor

Comment
Published 16th Oct 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2025, 11:24 BST
Don’t miss a moment of news, sport and lifestyle from across Scotland by signing up to The Scotsman WhatsApp channel.
Don’t miss a moment of news, sport and lifestyle from across Scotland by signing up to The Scotsman WhatsApp channel. placeholder image
Don’t miss a moment of news, sport and lifestyle from across Scotland by signing up to The Scotsman WhatsApp channel.

No one knows Scotland like The Scotsman, and now you can keep fully up to date with news from across the country with The Scotsman’s WhatsApp channel.

Make sure you’re not missing a moment with news, sport and lifestyle straight to your phone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Want the latest Scottish headlines sent directly to your phone? Sign up to our new WhatsApp Channel

Our motto, dare to be honest, defines everything we do, so stick with us as we guide you through all the essential news from across Scotland.

And if that isn’t enough, we also have free newsletters covering politics, rural affairs, arts and culture, heritage and much more.

Take a look, and sign up for free, right here.

Related topics:ScotlandSportWhatsAppNewslettersArtsCultureheritagePolitics
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice