Meet the voices that dare to be honest, behind The Scotsman

By Rebecca Parker

Subscriptions editor

Comment
Published 15th Jul 2025, 10:08 BST
We’ve always believed in speaking truth to power, unflinching.

Robert Burns immortal words, Dare to be honest, have been a guiding star for the latest chapter of The Scotsman. We’ve always believed in speaking truth to power, unflinching.

Truth is not always comfortable, but it is necessary. It’s what our journalists strive for every day, whether reporting from the corridors of Holyrood, the heart of our communities, or the shores of a highland loch.

We invite you to meet them, hear their stories, and see what it means to ‘dare to be honest’ in the newsroom.

Discover more journalism that dares to be honest by subscribing to The Scotsman today.

Dare to be Honest
