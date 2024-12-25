The King's 'heartfelt thanks' to the medics helping him through cancer

The monarch delivered a very personal Christmas message this year.

The King has used his Christmas address to pay tribute to the “selfless” doctors and nurses who provided “strength, care and comfort” during cancer treatment for himself and the Princess of Wales.

In his annual message to the nation and Commonwealth, Charles offered his “heartfelt thanks” to the medical teams who supported him and his family “through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness”.

Charles also spoke of his “deep sense of pride” at how communities responded to the riots following the fatal Southport stabbings of three young girls, by repairing “not just buildings, but relationships”.

Sacrifices made by Second World War servicemen and women, which continue to “inspire, across the generations”, were acknowledged, as were the daily threats posed to so many by modern conflicts in the Middle East, central Europe and Africa.

The King said: “From a personal point of view, I offer special, heartfelt thanks to the selfless doctors and nurses who, this year, have supported me and other members of my family through the uncertainties and anxieties of illness, and have helped provide the strength, care and comfort we have needed.

“I am deeply grateful, too, to all those who have offered us their own kind words of sympathy and encouragement.”

The candid words of praise are in keeping with Charles’ open approach to his illness which saw him publicise his diagnosis in February, in the hope some good would come from his situation. The type of cancer has not been disclosed in a bid to reach the widest number of people.

Footage was shown of Charles’ April visit to University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre in central London, his first public-facing event after pausing outside engagements following his diagnosis, where he spoke of his “shock” at being told he had cancer.

As images were broadcast of the King meeting fellow cancer patients, he said: “All of us go through some form of suffering at some stage in our life, be it mental or physical. The degree to which we help one another – and draw support from each other, be we people of faith or of none – is a measure of our civilisation as nations.”

It is understood the King’s doctors are very pleased with his progress and his ongoing treatment falls at the lower end of the scale in terms of its impact on his ability to work, and the first half of 2025 has a full programme of engagements.

Kate is on the road to recovery after completing chemotherapy treatment in the summer and is making a gradual return to public duties, saying her focus is staying cancer free.

A few days ago the King and Queen visited Waltham Forest Town Hall in north-east London to celebrate the community cohesion shown by Walthamstow residents, who took to the streets to stage a peaceful counter-protest in the wake of riots following the Southport stabbings.

The disturbances, which saw mosques and hotels housing asylum seekers targeted, were denounced as “far-right thuggery” by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Speaking from Fitzrovia Chapel, a former London hospital chapel, Charles said: “I felt a deep sense of pride here in the United Kingdom when, in response to anger and lawlessness in several towns this summer, communities came together, not to repeat these behaviours, but to repair.

“To repair not just buildings, but relationships. And, most importantly, to repair trust; by listening and, through understanding, deciding how to act for the good of all.”

At the time, Charles was briefed daily about the situation and was engaging privately in the issues generated by the outbreak of violence across the country.

Footage was shown of people sweeping the streets and collecting bricks in a clear-up operation.

