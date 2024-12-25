Christmas baby comes early and makes entrance on mum's movie night

Anne-Marie Hunt, from Livingston, with her baby daughter who was born at 5.16am on Christmas Day morning at St John's Hospital, Livingston, weighing 6lbs 7oz. Dad Gordon Wilson is also doing well. PIC: Jane Barlow/PA Wire | Jane Barlow/PA Wire

One of the first babies born on Christmas Day in Scotland interrupted her parents’ Christmas Eve movie night after arriving a week early.

Anne-Marie Hunt and Gordon Wilson, of Livingston, were just settling down on Tuesday to watch a movie when their newborn daughter decided to make an entrance. She had been due on January 2.

Their daughter was born weighing 6lbs 7oz at 5.16am in St John’s Hospital in Livingston with her parents still to settle on a name.

Elsewhere, Alyshia Glen of Bellshill and her partner Daniel McGhee met their daughter for the first time at 1.35am on Christmas Day.

The little one weighed in at 8lbs 6oz at University Hospital Wishaw.

Just minutes later at the Princess Royal Maternity Hospital in Glasgow, Emma McLaughlin gave birth to her daughter Kiara Rose at 1.48am.

Kiara tipped the scales at 8lbs 6oz.

Meanwhile, Katarzyna Wojcik delivered her own little girl a few hours later at 4.16am at a weight of 6lbs 5oz.

The newborn’s father is Krisztian Poth.

Lauren Breach also welcomed baby Ollie, weighing just shy of 8lbs, at 7.49am at the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley.