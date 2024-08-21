The 8 best places for 'quiet travel' in Scotland for those seeking to get away

VisitScotland has noted the trend and drawn together its own guide to the places less travelled where a slower pace and fewer people can, hopefully, be found.

It has come up with eight places to explore for those seeking a quieter vibe, where hustle and bustle gives way to some hush and wonder.

From the dark skies of Dumfries and Galloway to wild swimming in the lochs of Argyll and the all-encompassing vistas of Orkney and Shetland, it is hoped the guides will allow people to consider a break away from the madding crowds.

Angus and Aberdeenshire also feature given their close relationship with nature with the towering forests of Perthshire perhaps offering the ultimate retreat from the modern world.

Cat Leaver, VisitScotland head of brand and global marketing, said: “Embracing the great outdoors and immersing yourself in nature can be as enriching and invigorating as it is relaxing. And in Scotland, we are lucky to have a diverse mix of breathtaking landscapes and locations where you can unwind, explore and connect with all that nature has to offer us.

“We want to make sure that these places, and everything that makes them so special, can continue to be enjoyed for generations to come. This is why we encourage our visitors to protect, respect and enjoy Scotland, by planning ahead for trips, following the Scottish Outdoor Access Code and leaving no trace of their visit on the surrounding environment. By being considerate in our choices and respecting our wildlife and communities, we can preserve these experiences for everyone."

1 . Dumfries and Galloway: A milky way arch spans the Mull of Galloway as the dark skies of the area weave their spell. Dumfries and Galloway: A milky way arch spans the Mull of Galloway as the dark skies of the area weave their spell. | Visit Scotland Photo: Visit Scotland Photo Sales

2 . Argyll: A tranquil view over Inveraray and Loch Fyne from Dun na Cuaiche Argyll: A tranquil view over Inveraray and Loch Fyne from Dun na Cuaiche | Steven Feather/CC Photo: Steven Feather/CC Photo Sales

3 . Shetland Isles: Rerwick Beach. A beautiful, south-facing sandy bay which manages to keep its peace. Shetland Isles: Rerwick Beach. A beautiful, south-facing sandy bay which manages to keep its peace. | Ruth Sharville/geograph.org Photo: Ruth Sharville/geograph.org Photo Sales

4 . Orkney Isles: Windwick on South Ronaldsay must be the ultimate spot for a true re-set. Orkney Isles: Windwick on South Ronaldsay must be the ultimate spot for a true re-set. | Peter Stenzel/CC Photo: Peter Stenzel/CC Photo Sales