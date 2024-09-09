The projects have benefited from £2m in funding

The world’s oldest vehicular suspension bridge and a pavilion in the grounds of a house once owned by Sir Walter Scott are among more than 160 rural community projects in the Scottish Borders have benefited from £2 million of funding generated by a windfarm development.

The restoration of an historic oak tree and a grant to fund new ice making equipment at a rural rink are also among the projects to benefit from the Fallago Environment Fund over the past 11 years.

The fund shares the benefits of the Fallago Rig Wind Farm in the Lammermuir Hills, has announced that it has now awarded over £2 million to 164 projects across the Scottish Borders and the parish of Gifford since its formation in 2013.

Funded by Roxburghe Estates, Federated Hermes and EDF Renewables UK, it shares revenue generated by the 48-turbine wind farm to initiatives that enhance the region’s built, natural and cultural environment.

The Duke of Roxburghe said: “The Fallago Environment Fund is unique as a windfarm community fund in that as well as assisting projects in its immediate vicinity, it also helps initiatives across the Scottish Borders. This means that its benefits can be felt in rural communities in the whole region through grants that help to develop the area as a tourism destination, preserve and enhance its environment, and conserve and tell the story of its very special heritage.

Picture Phil Wilkinson

“From habitat restoration and historic building preservation to the creation of new museums and assisting projects that support some of our most vulnerable residents and help to develop our young people through education, music and drama, we’ve been able to make a significant impact on Borders life.”

Grant recipients that help to preserve the region’s special landscapes and biodiversity have included the Southern Upland Partnership’s black grouse monitoring project, Jedburgh Community Trust’s restoration of the town’s ancient Capon Tree, the Tweed Foundation’s Atlantic salmon smolt tracking project and Merlindale Nature’s Tweed Meadows project, which received £16,479.

The region’s built heritage has been conserved through a £75,000 grant for Torwoodlee Tower - a location that plays an important part in the annual Braw Lads Gathering, and the Union Chain Bridge - the world’s oldest vehicular suspension bridge which connects Scotland and England across the River Tweed near Berwick Upon Tweed - received £50,000. Meanwhile, the restoration of Sir Walter Scott’s Pavilion and Furnace House in the gardens of his Abbotsford home and repairs to the gates of Coldstream Football Club also received support.

The Fallago Environment Fund has also assisted projects that enhance the cultural heritage of the region including the modernisation of the Jim Clark Motor Museum in Duns (£75,000) and has made significant contributions towards running costs for the Border Union Agricultural Society’s Schools Countryside Day and Borders Art Fair.

A £75,000 grant to Border Ice Rink helped to pay for new ice-making equipment at the venue as part of efforts to secure the future of sport of curling in the area, while Berwickshire’s Eat, Sleep, Ride equine therapy centre also received vital support.