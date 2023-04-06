Grant given to help protect ancient oak recognised as one of Britain’s 50 Greatest Trees in Jed Forest

A £7,000 grant is helping to preserve one of the few remaining trees from the ancient Jed Forest – The Capon Tree.

The grant aims to protect the ancient sessile oak, which is estimated to be between 700 and 1,000 years old, on the outskirts of Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders.

The Capon Tree is recognised by The Tree Council as one of Britain’s 50 Greatest Trees – with the historic tree thought to be a gathering point during the 16th century where local men would meet before skirmishes, often cross-border raids, and gather to resolve disputes.

The tree became damaged in 2021 when a supported limb collapsed, raising doubts about its future survival with the tree’s historic and contemporary significance resulting in the Jedburgh Community Trust to create the Capon Tree Preservation Project, an initiative that has raised the £15,000 to protect the tree.

Arborist Kirsty Smith with a £7,000 cheque from the Fallago Environment Fund which is part-funding preservation work on ancient Jed Forest oak, the Capon Tree.

Work is being done to prop up the remaining limb to help the tree withstand strong winds with a wildflower meadow and benches also planned along with a new entrance gate and an information board that will explain the tree’s history and significance.

As well as the £7,000 grant from the Fallago Environment Fund the project has also received funding and support from Jedburgh Community Council, Jedburgh Common Good Fund, Jethart Callants Club, The ex-Callants Association and Lothian Estates.

The Fallago Environment Fund chairman, Gareth Baird said: “The Capon Tree has been part of Borders life for centuries and still plays an important role in the region’s heritage.

"We’re extremely pleased that these windfarm-generated funds are being used to help maintain the health of this historic tree and enhance its surroundings so that it can continue to play its important role in the lives of people from Jedburgh and beyond.”

Arborist Kirsty Smith undertakes preservation work on ancient Jed Forest oak, the Capon Tree.

Jim Steele, Chair of Jedburgh Community Trust, said; “While the Capon Tree is of national importance, it’s significance in the history and cultural lives of the people of Jedburgh is enormous. We wanted to make sure that we were doing everything we could to prolong the tree’s life for future generations.”