Terminally-ill comedian Janey Godley issues further update on cancer care

Janey Godley’s latest update comes a week after she revealed she was receiving end of life care in a video

Comedian Janey Godley has revealed she has moved into a hospice - just days after she reported she was receiving end-of-life care.

In a post to X, Ms Godley, who became best-known for her comedy voiceovers of then-First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s speeches during the Covid pandemic, published a picture taken from her hospice bed.

“At the hospice now,” she wrote.

She had announced last month the cancellation of her planned autumn comedy tour after experiencing complications following a return of stage four ovarian cancer.

“I’m at end-of-life care now in the hospital,” 63-year-old Ms Godley said in the video.

“The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn’t take any more of it and the cancer has spread. So it looks like this’ll be getting to near the end of it.

“It is devastating news to know that I’m facing end of life, but we all come to an end sometime.”

revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

In 2022 the comedian was given the all-clear and said at the time a scan showed “no evidence of disease”.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961,Godleywent on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.

In 2023, Ms Godley became the winner of the inaugural Sir Billy Connolly Spirit of Glasgow Award at the Glasgow International Comedy Festival.