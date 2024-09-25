Watch: Janey Godley gives 'devastating' update on cancer treatment in emotional video

The Scottish comedian has posted a lengthy video to social media in which she speaks about her battle with cancer, just days after it was announced her autumn tour had been cancelled

Scottish comedian Janey Godley has confirmed she is now receiving end-of-life care after her cancer has spread.

The 63-year-old from Glasgow spoke about the “devastating” update in an emotional video posted to social media on Wednesday. In the video, posted on X, Godley said she would be getting palliative care and going into a hospice.

Speaking from a hospital bed, Godley thanks the NHS and those who have cared for her, as well as her family, friends and fans for their support. She had announced earlier this month the cancellation of her planned autumn comedy tour after experiencing complications following a return of stage four ovarian cancer.

Comedian Janey Godley speaks from her hospital bed | Contributed

“I’m at end-of-life care now in the hospital,” Godley said in the video.

“The chemo ran out of options and I just couldn’t take any more of it and the cancer has spread. So it looks like this’ll be getting to near the end of it.

“And it’s really dificult to speak about this ... but again I want to thank the NHS, the Scottish NHS, the Beatson, the Marie Curie, the Royal Infirmary, everybody from the doctors, the nurses ... the secretaries, the cleaners, the people who wipe my room down, the surgeons right down to the wee woman who holds my hand and makes my tea.

“It is devastating news to know that I’m facing end of life, but we all come to an end sometime.”

“I want to thank everybody for supporting the family, especially [my daughter] Ashley and my husband. “The overwhelming support has been amazing, and I don’t know how long I’ve got left before anybody asks. I’m not a TikTok.

“So I just want you to know that I appreciate all the love you’ve gave me and all the support. Cancer affects two in one people, and it’s affected me.”

Godley wished everyone a lovely Christmas and said she hopes to be here for it, but is not certain. The comedian also sent her “love and support to everybody else out there who’s living with a life-limiting disease”.

Portrait of Janey Godley in January 2024, ahead of the release of Janey, a documentary about her life. | John Devlin / National World

Many friends and celebrities replied to Godley’s post supporting her, including TV chef Nigella Lawson, comedian Dom Joly and former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

In one reply, Lawson said: “Oh Janey, this is heart-breaking. Thank you for all you’ve given the world – and for being you.” Joly said: “God bless you Janey – you are truly wonderful.”

Godley, who found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings during the pandemic, revealed she had ovarian cancer in November 2021.

In 2022 the comedian was given the all-clear and said at the time a scan showed “no evidence of disease”.

Born in poverty in Glasgow in 1961, Godley went on to become a regular co-presenter on BBC Radio 4’s Loose Ends, as well as fronting BBC Radio 4 series The C Bomb.

The comedian was photographed at Turnberry golf resort with her infamous “unwelcome” sign for Donald Trump in 2016.