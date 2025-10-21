The boy has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.

Police said they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a teenage pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, Edinburgh.