The boy has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.

Police said they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School.

The boy was rushed to hospital
The boy was rushed to hospital | Google Maps

The teenager has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a teenage pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, Edinburgh.

“The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing. The road has re-opened."

