Edinburgh crash: Teenage boy rushed to hospital after being hit by bus in Edinburgh
A teenage boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.
Police said they received a report of a crash involving a pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, near Forrester High School.
The teenager has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 2.50pm on Tuesday, 21 October, 2025, we received a report of a crash involving a teenage pedestrian and a bus at South Gyle Access, Edinburgh.
“The male was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. Enquiries are ongoing. The road has re-opened."