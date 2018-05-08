Teen sex attacker branded a ‘danger to women’

A teenager who tried to rape two joggers on a secluded canal path has been branded a danger to women by a judge.

Calvin Higgins, 19, who threatened one of his victims with a knife, was sentenced to six years detention.

He was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow of intent to rape two women and assaulting a third woman.

Judge Lord Mulholland told Higgins: “You armed yourself with a knife and lay in wait in a quiet place for women to approach.

“You attacked three women – one of whom you presented a knife at.

“You said in evidence your intention was to rob these women. None of these women spoke of you attempting to remove their property.

“In respect of two out of the three women the jury returned a verdict that it was your intention to rape them.

“You are a danger to women.”

Lord Mulholland ordered Higgins, who is assessed as a high risk of re-offending, to be on licence for three years after his release.

Higgins attacked the female joggers after lying in wait near a canal path in Glasgow’s Maryhill on 10 March last year.

He denied any sexual motive and claimed he wanted to rob them to help fund a birthday present for his girlfriend.

But he was found guilty of attacking two of the women with intent to rape.

He faced a similar allegation against the third victim – but the jury deleted that accusation, instead convicting him of assault.

The court heard one of the young victims was “hyperventilating” with fear.

She managed to escape, but Higgins went on to carry out a further sex attack on another runner. He struggled with her, but she also managed to escape.

The third attack involved approaching a woman from behind and trying to grab her.

Higgins admitted he stood on a bridge near the canal and waited for a woman jogger going past.

Solicitor advocate Brian Fitzpatrick asked why he was armed with a knife and Higgins replied: “A lot of people my age have a knife. It is self protection because I am scared.”

He claimed he was “ashamed” of attacking the women, but denied the crimes were of a “sexual nature”.

Higgins, of Thornliebank, Glasgow, was also found guilty of having a knife and resisting arrest.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register.