The band are now set to play consecutive nights at Glasgow’s Hampden Park next year.

Take That has announced a second stadium show date in Scotland in response to huge demand from fans.

The band announced a consecutive show at Hampden Park on Saturday June 13 after it received “overwhelming demand for pre-sale access” for the previous night’s show.

They announced the return of their record-breaking Circus Live tour last week. The show was originally staged in 2009 and broke UK records as the fastest-selling in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under five hours.

Tickets will be available during the pre-sale on September 25 and general sale on September 25.

The tour is set to kick off in Southampton on May 29, with the band heading to Glasgow on June 12.

Announcing the tour, the band said: "The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day.

Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen pose during their announcement for ‘The Circus Live’ Summer 2026 Tour | Getty Images for ABA

"We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer."

The band are now a trio comprised of Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.