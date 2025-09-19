Take That have a huge date with Glasgow. | Getty Images for The National Lo

It’s going to be one of the biggest concerts of the Scottish summer.

Chart-topping boyband Take That are turning the clock back next summer by revisiting one of their most successful live shows.

Originally staged in 2009, The Circus Live broke UK records as the fastest-selling tour in history, with over 600,000 tickets sold in under five hours, and over one million fans attending the sell-out shows across the UK and Ireland.

Now, more than 17 years later Take That are bringing it back for a huge UK stadium tour.

The band are now a trio comprised of Mark Owen, Gary Barlow and Howard Donald, following the departure of Robbie Williams and Jason Orange.

They have 28 top-40 singles under their belt, including 12 number ones, and have won eight Brit Awards.

Commenting on the new tour, the band said: “The Circus tour was one of our favourite experiences as a band and, in the years since, we've talked many times about how much we'd love to do it again one day. Well, that time has come! We're so excited to welcome audiences old and new across the UK and Ireland to the spectacle of The Circus Live next summer. See you out there!”

And there’s good news for Scottish fans - with a date in Glasgow.

Here’s everything you need to know to bag a ticket.

When are Take That playing Glasgow?

Take That will be playing Glasgow’s Hampden Park on Friday, June 12, 2026.

Who is supporting Take That in Glasgow?

Take That have announced two supports for their Glasgow gig. First up will be The Script, who supported Take That on the original Circus Live Tour in 2009. The Irish band, led by singer Danny O’Donoghue, have scored scored six UK number one albums and sold-out huge shows all across the world. Also joining Take That on their tour is former Go-Go Belinda Carlisle. The American singer has had a string of hits over the last four decades including Heaven Is A Place On Earth, Leave a Light On and Circle In The Sand.

Where else are Take That playing on their UK and Ireland tour?

Here are the full tour dates for summer 2026:

Friday, May 29 - Southampton St Mary’s Stadium

Friday, June 5 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Saturday, June 6 - Coventry Building Society Arena

Tuesday, June 9 - Sunderland Stadium of Light

Friday, June 12 - Glasgow Hampden Park

Tuesday, June 16 - Cardiff Principality Stadium

Friday, June 19 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday, June 20 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday, June 26 - London Stadium

Saturday, June 27 - London Stadium

Saturday, July 4 - Dublin Aviva Stadium

When do tickets go on sale for Take That’s Glasgow Hampden gig?

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, September 26 at 9.30am, here.

Is there a presale for Take That’s Glasgow Hampden show?

There’s only one presale available for the gig, for those who preorder Take That’s 10th studio album, set to be released towards the end of 2026, from their official website here.

However, you can access the presale without buying the album by simply popping your details in here.

You will then be sent a code to access ticket from 9am on Thursday, September 25.

How much will tickets for Take That’s Glasgow Hampden gig cost?

Ticket prices have not been revealed yet - watch this space. However, judging by similar gigs, expect to be paying between £80-£180 for a ticket, with VIP tickets or those subject to ‘dynamic’ pricing potentially costing more.

What songs will Take That play at their Glasgow Hampden gig?

The band have promised to recreate their successful Circus Tour, so expect to hear the following: