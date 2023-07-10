Summer Dog Dangers: Expert advice on keeping your dog safe in the summer 🐕

A few tips can make sure your dog remains happy and healthy all summer.

However, there are some unexpected dangers and risks to our dogs in Summer, with 4.6 million dog owners believing that their pet has fallen ill after consuming something poisonous on a walk.

Whilst 25 per cent of poisoned pets recover within two hours, the experts at Puppy Hero are giving a helping hand by outlining the most typical risks to our canine friends throughout summer.

In order to do this, they've examined a number of threats and determined which are the most dangerous, and how to keep dogs safe this season.

Food & Drink

Boned Food

Although we may think bones are a dog’s best friend, they are in fact dangerous. Not only can sharp fragments damage the mouth, they can also damage the stomach and intestines. The bones best to avoid are pork and rib as they are more likely to splinter or worse, shatter, but in general it is good to be aware when serving barbecue food that often contains this, especially when your furry friends are around.

Seeded Food

A huge number of seeds we include in our meals are actually healthy for dogs to consume too but there are a few foods that need to be watched out for such as cherries, plums, peaches, apples and poppy seeds. Much to our surprise, avocados should be avoided entirely as the stone and skin are extremely harmful due to the toxin called Persin which may result in your pet suffering from breathing difficulties, sickness and diarrhoea.

Barbecue Sauce

A tasty addition to our burgers, most barbecue sauce has been deemed unsafe for our pooches. Two ingredients that can contribute to kidney failure in dogs are salt and sugar, which this sauce has shown to have high levels. Often, this sauce contains garlic and onions which are also toxic and could cause severe medical problems to our dogs, so keep the sauce lid on and plates up high to stop these curious creatures from sneaking a lick!

Garden

Ticks

Commonly found in woodland and grassy areas, the small parasites attach to animal’s skin to feed, their egg-shaped bodies expand and turn a dark browny-red colour once in the skin. The parasite needs to be removed immediately after being spotted, but do not squeeze it as it can still leave the body or head causing an infection.

Bee or Wasp Stings

Dogs are curious creatures and one insect they tend to pay the most attention to are bees or wasps, often resulting in being stung. The stung area may then become swollen and itchy. It is rare for an allergic reaction to occur, but if it does, this can cause breathing difficulty, especially if it has happened to the nose or mouth.

Fertiliser and Pesticides

Fertilisers can cause stomach irritation to our furry friends, and due to their inquisitive nature this is a common issue. The symptoms include diarrhoea, vomiting, salivating and a painful abdomen but pesticides can cause muscle tremors and possibly seizures. Always rinse your dog's paws after they have been outside.

Flowers & Plants

Elder

Elderberries are both nutritious and safe for our pooches and with their curious nature it is likely they will be consumed. However, the leaves, stem, unripe fruit and root are poisonous as they contain cyanide which can be deadly within a few minutes.

Lilies

A beautiful but toxic flower, Lily poisonings are rare for our canine companions but they are still toxic if they are ingested or are contacted by skin. There will be signs that the flower has had an impact on your dog through vomiting, diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

Foxglove

A honey-bee’s best friend, the trumpet-like blossoms are extremely poisonous to dogs, cats and sometimes humans. Foxglove poisoning mostly occurs from the flowers being sucked out the seeds, stems or leaves have been eaten and this flower contains a naturally-occurring poisons that affects the heart which can cause fatalities.

Out & About

Heat stroke

If animals lose the ability to regulate their body temperature and can’t get rid of excess heat through sweating, their fur coat makes it difficult for them to lose heat through their skin. Make sure fresh drinking water is available at all times and it is best to walk them during the coolest part of the day, either early morning or late evening.

Barbecues

Everyone’s favourite thing to do in Summer is to have a barbecue, but it is vital that your dog doesn’t sneak a treat away. Certain food and drinks can be hazardous and toxic to our pets such as corn on the cob, raw garlic, beer and wine, plus many more. Make sure anything a dog can consume is high on a counter that is inaccessible to them.

