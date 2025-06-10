This video More videos

There is not expected to be a full Moon this low again until 2043 - when to see the Strawberry Moon in the UK?

June 2025’s Strawberry Moon is set to delight stargazers in the UK.

Here’s all you need to know about the Strawberry Moon, including what Strawberry Moon means, how rare a Strawberry Moon is and when to see the Strawberry Moon in the UK.

What does Strawberry Moon mean?

The name Strawberry Moon has nothing to do with the colour the Moon will appear.

The full Moon in June is called Strawberry Moon due to it coinciding with the start of summer and the beginning of strawberry harvest season.

According to the BBC’s Sky at Night Magazine, the name is thought to have originated from Native American culture, especially the Algonquin tribe, who used it to signal the start of wild strawberry picking in the northeastern United States.

How rare is a Strawberry Moon?

The Strawberry Moon occurs in June each year.

However, this Strawberry Moon is rare due to how low it will be in the sky, as a result of a 'major lunar standstill' earlier this year.

The BBC says this happens when the Moon reaches the extremes of its orbit around the Earth, rising and setting at its most northerly and southerly positions on the horizon.

This happens every 18.6 years, with another Moon this low not expected until 2043.

When to see the Strawberry Moon in the UK?

The night of June 10 may be the best time to see the Strawberry Moon, as the Met Office are forecasting clear skies for parts of the UK.

Met Office UK weather forecast for night of June 10

Dry this evening, with clear spells across the country. Little change tonight, with variable cloud and clear spells. The clearest skies in the north, where it will turn chilly. Mild in the south though with some patchy fog forming too.

