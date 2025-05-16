From the latest Sunday Times Rich List and the King’s personal wealth hitting £640m, to a shareholder revolt at Next - here are today’s top UK business stories.

The billionaire Hinduja family has topped the Sunday Times Rich List for a fourth year, despite a dip in their fortune. The King’s personal wealth has jumped to £640 million, putting him level with Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty.

The UK now has 156 billionaires, down for the third year running - due to political uncertainty and tax. Sir James Dyson, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Russian-born gaming moguls the Bukhman brothers also made the top ranks.

Pop star Dua Lipa is the youngest person to feature in the Under 40s List. Fashion tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen was named the richest person in Scotland for the fourth year in a row.

Next shareholders battle and taxpayers stake in NatWest falls: Business in Brief

In other news, Next has faced a shareholder revolt over low pay, with more than a quarter backing calls for more transparency. Nearly 27 per cent supported a proposal to reveal how many staff earn less than the real living wage. The motion, led by campaign group ShareAction, was backed by major investors including Scottish Widows. It’s part of wider pressure on retailers like M&S and JD Sports as the cost-of-living crisis drags on.

Media group Future says it now expects revenues to decline this financial year. The Go Compare and Maire Claireowner blamed “ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty” and a weaker US advertising market in March. Revenue fell three per cent to £378.4 million in the first half, but digital ads rebounded last month. Future says it's taking a more cautious view for the second half of the year.

The taxpayer’s stake in NatWest has fallen to below one per cent.

The real estate firm Landsec has reported strong annual results, with rental income up five per cent and profits of £393 million. The property giant says demand for quality space is driving earnings and portfolio growth. It plans to shift £3 billion from offices into retail and housing, investing £1 billion more in major retail. Dividend payments rose two per cent, and occupancy hit its highest level in five years.