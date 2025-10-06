The walker was airlifted to hospital in Stornoway after a heroic rescue mission.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A hillwalker suffering from mild hypothermia was airlifted to hospital on Saturday after being found by mountain rescue sheltering behind a boulder in the Scottish Highlands.

Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team said it received a report of a walker in trouble on the Cape Wrath Trail, a long-distance walk from Fort William to Cape Wrath, at 3.30am on Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rescue teams were called out at 3.30am on Saturday | Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team

Along with Rescue 948, the Stornoway based Coastguard Search and Rescue helicopter, the team first carried out searches at the walker’s last known position but could not find him.

Teams were also deployed to search the bothies at Achneigie and Shenavall.

Eventually the teams spotted the man sheltering behind a large boulder.

The team said: “With some exceptional flying they uplifted the casualty who was suffering from mild hypothermia, he was flown to Stornoway hospital to be checked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team rescued the man in extreme conditions | Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team

“Thanks to all who braved the weather and helped bring this incident to a happy conclusion.”

It is now urging walkers to always check the weather forecast and plan accordingly, and to have a back up plan if something goes wrong.

The Met Office said wind gusts reached 96mph across northern Scotland on Saturday.