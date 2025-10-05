The roadworker was operating a chainsaw when he was approached by a driver.

A road worker was been assaulted and pushed into a ditch by a driver while clearing trees from a major Scottish road in the aftermath of Storm Amy.

The worker was clearing trees from the A82 road in the aftermath of Storm Amy | Google Maps

Officers said the man was approached by the driver as he was operating a chainsaw while working on the A82 in the Glen Gloy area, approximately a mile and a half north of Spean Bridge.

The worker was not injured but police have called the incident “outrageous” and “dangerous”.

Officers said the suspect was driving a grey Renault van, possibly a Trafic model, which was a left-hand drive with a foreign number plate bearing the numbers 7532.

He is described as white, mid 40 to 50 years old, 5ft9 tall, of medium build and had grey facial hair. He was wearing a blue beanie hat, a black Rab waterproof jacket and blue jeans.

It is believed he spoke with a French or Italian accent.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Fortunately the victim was not seriously injured, however, the fact he was attacked whilst operating a chainsaw is outrageous and so dangerous.

“The worker was doing his job in challenging weather conditions to ensure the road network was re-opened, and it is completely unacceptable that he was subjected to this behaviour.”

Witnesses who were in the area at the time have been asked to check dashcam footage in case the vehicle has been captured.

Information can be passed to police on 101 quoting incident number 1541 of October 4.