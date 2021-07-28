The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Bridge Street at around 2.40am on July 28.

The church is Glasgow’s third oldest Catholic Church and pictures of the fire shared across social media show the severity of the incident, with one video showing the roof collapsing into the flames.

Here are some of the pictures which show exactly what has happened to the historic church.

1. Police at the scene on Wednesday morning Police Scotland has said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire. Photo: JPIMedia Buy photo

2. Flames engulfing the historic church Flames could be see throughout the night completely destroying the historic church. One video circulating on social media showed the roof collapsing in as the fire raged on. Photo: Amy Iona Buy photo

3. Firefighters at the scene of the fire The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person was helped out of the property and given precautionary treatment at the scene in Partick Bridge Street. Photo: Daniel Harkins/PA Buy photo

4. Flames before the roof collapsed This images shows the roof still semi-intact before the blaze caused it to collapse in on itself. Photo: @Amieeeef Buy photo