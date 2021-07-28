St Simon's Partick Church Fire: These 10 pictures show the devastating damage caused as flames engulfed historic Glasgow church
These pictures show just some of the devastation that unfolded as flames engulfed St Simon’s Church in Partick, Glasgow, on Wednesday morning.
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:41 pm
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Bridge Street at around 2.40am on July 28.
The church is Glasgow’s third oldest Catholic Church and pictures of the fire shared across social media show the severity of the incident, with one video showing the roof collapsing into the flames.
Here are some of the pictures which show exactly what has happened to the historic church.
Page 1 of 3