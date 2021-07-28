These pictures show some of the devastation that unfolded as flames engulfed St Simon’s Church in Glasgow on Wednesday morning. (Picture credit: Amy Iona)

St Simon's Partick Church Fire: These 10 pictures show the devastating damage caused as flames engulfed historic Glasgow church

These pictures show just some of the devastation that unfolded as flames engulfed St Simon’s Church in Partick, Glasgow, on Wednesday morning.

By Beth Murray
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 4:41 pm

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to the blaze on Bridge Street at around 2.40am on July 28.

The church is Glasgow’s third oldest Catholic Church and pictures of the fire shared across social media show the severity of the incident, with one video showing the roof collapsing into the flames.

Here are some of the pictures which show exactly what has happened to the historic church.

1. Police at the scene on Wednesday morning

Police Scotland has said the investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

2. Flames engulfing the historic church

Flames could be see throughout the night completely destroying the historic church. One video circulating on social media showed the roof collapsing in as the fire raged on.

3. Firefighters at the scene of the fire

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said one person was helped out of the property and given precautionary treatment at the scene in Partick Bridge Street.

4. Flames before the roof collapsed

This images shows the roof still semi-intact before the blaze caused it to collapse in on itself.

