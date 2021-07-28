The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to attend the blaze at St Simon’s Church on Bridge Street.

The historic church is Glasgow’s third oldest Catholic Church and pictures of the fire across social media show the severity of the fire, with one video showing the roof collapsing into the flames.

More than 30 firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze and nearby properties were evacuated as a precaution while crews dealt with the incident.

Police officers were also called to the scene and have said that enquiries to determine the cause of the fire are ‘ongoing’.

In a message on Twitter, posted in the early hours, the SFRS confirmed: “More than 30 firefighters are currently in attendance at a large fire within a church on Partick Bridge Street, Glasgow, after the alarm was raised at 2.40am.

“Nearby residents advised to keep windows and doors closed, adjacent properties have been evacuated as precaution.”

A police spokesperson said: “Around 2.50 am on Wednesday, 28 July, 2021, police and emergency services were called to a fire at St Simon's Catholic Church on Partick Bridge Street, Partick, Glasgow.

"The church has been extensively damaged.

"A number of residents from homes in the street were evacuated as a result of the fire.

"There have been no reports of anyone injured as a result.

"Emergency services remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing in to the cause of the fire."

Glasgow MSP Pam Duncan-Glancy has expressed her dismay at the fire, tweeting her contact details and adding: “Devastating scenes. Thank you to the Fire Fighters who have worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control.

“I’ll be in touch with the Church directly, but if you are affected and need help, get in touch.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf also took to twitter, saying: “What a devastating couple of days for Catholics in Scotland.

"First a cowardly attack on a Priest in his place of worship, followed by this. I know St Simon's had a special place in the Polish community's heart.

“Solidarity with our Catholic community in Scotland.”

Others on social media reacted to the fire, with one saying: “We got woken up by walkie-talkie sounds, fiance went out and the church across the bridge has been completely destroyed in a fire within half an hour.

"St Simon’s was beautiful to look at.”

Another wrote: “St Simon’s church in Partick is gutted. 150 years old, gone in 30 mins.”

The Archdiocese of Glasgow commented: “Awful images of St Simon's Partick, destroyed by fire overnight.

"Thank God no casualties, but a sad end for a much loved parish church and spiritual home to Glasgow's Polish community.”

Paul O’Kane MSP said: “Such sad news - fond memories of a beautiful church I used to pop to when at Uni. Thoughts with the whole community” while Monica Lennon MSP wrote: “Awful news.

"Thoughts and prayers with St Simon's parishioners, particularly the Polish community and those without a home who found sanctuary at the church and café.”

Scottish pop star Michelle McManus tweeted that she was baptised in St Simon’s adding: “Thank you to @scotfire_glasgo and all our incredible emergency crews for working so hard throughout the night to bring this awful blaze under control.”

Leader of Scottish Labour, Anas Sarwar, also spoke out, saying: “Really sad to see this, but thankfully no one was hurt.

“Thoughts and prayers with the all those that have a connection with the church, especially our Polish community.”

