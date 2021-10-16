A van and lorry collided on Ladywell Avenue in Girvan, South Ayrshire, at about 9.30am on Friday, October 15.

A dog in the van sustained fatal injuries while the driver was injured and taken to hospital in a serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Police Scotland is now appealing for witness to the crash to contact them so they can establish what happened.

They are also looking for anyone with dashcam footage from the area to contact them.

Sergeant Craig Beaver said: “We’re aware there were a number of other vehicles in the area around the time of the crash, so are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

“We are also keen to speak with any motorists with potential dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident 0762 of October 15.

