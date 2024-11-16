SNP MSP will not stand for 2026 re-election due to cancer treatment

Ruth Maguire previously received treatment, but revealed her cancer has now returned

An SNP MSP has said she will not run for re-election at the 2026 Holyrood election and will step back from some public duties as she receives treatment for cancer.

Ruth Maguire, who has served as MSP for Cunninghame South in Ayrshire since 2016, said doctors had told her that her cervical cancer, for which she received successful treatment in 2021, had returned.

“Hearing from doctors that I have cancer again was obviously pretty devastating and, to be honest, facing treatment again is really daunting," she said.

“I am, however, blessed to be surrounded by hugely supportive friends and family who will carry me through.

“Whilst it will be necessary to follow the advice of my doctors and step back from some public duties as I prepare for and go through treatment again, I want to provide reassurance that, as worked in 2021, my team and I will ensure that my Cunninghame South constituents continue to be represented and served.”

“I remain forever grateful to constituents for their understanding as my loved ones and I navigate the challenging times ahead,” she added.

The deadline for SNP members to inform the ruling national executive committee (NEC) whether they wish to stand passed on Monday afternoon.

MSPs who have put their names forward include former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humsa Yousaf, however doing so does not guarantee that they will put their names forward as potential candidates closer to the election.

SNP politicians James Dornan and Christine Grahame have also already said they will not seek re-election.

John Mason - who was recently expelled from the party - has also confirmed he intends to stand down in 2026.

Ms Macguire added: “Public service is a privilege and I consider my time as the Member of Parliament for Cunninghame South to be just that.

I will of course, continue to serve our citizens in the constituency and in parliament with diligence and compassion, to the very best of my ability until a new MSP is in place in 2026.”

Ms Maguire was first elected to North Ayrshire council in 2012 as an Irvine West Councillor.

Ms Maguire is the daughter of John Finnie, an MSP for the Greens for the Highlands and Islands region from 2016 up until 2021. He previously sat as an SNP member from 2011 to 2012 then as an independent from 2012 to 2016.