Nicola Sturgeon added that everyone in the SNP is thinking about Ms Maguire, the SNP MSP for South Cunninghame.
Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Ms Sturgeon said: “Sending love and strength to @RBFMaguire and her family - everyone in @theSNP is thinking of you.”
Ms Maguire announced she will be taking a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work for recovery and treatment.
In a statement, she said: "On Tuesday 27th April 2021 I received the difficult news that I had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.
"Having now had time to process what this means for me and talk things over with my family, I feel it is only right that I share this information with my constituents.
"Although my condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable.”