The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is ‘sending love and strength’ to Ruth Maguire, Ayrshire SNP MSP, after she announced she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

Nicola Sturgeon added that everyone in the SNP is thinking about Ms Maguire, the SNP MSP for South Cunninghame.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Ms Sturgeon said: “Sending love and strength to @RBFMaguire and her family - everyone in @theSNP is thinking of you.”

Ms Maguire announced she will be taking a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work for recovery and treatment.

In a statement, she said: "On Tuesday 27th April 2021 I received the difficult news that I had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

"Having now had time to process what this means for me and talk things over with my family, I feel it is only right that I share this information with my constituents.

"Although my condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable.”

