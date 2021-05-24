Ruth Maguire: Nicola Sturgeon sends ‘love and strength’ to Ayrshire SNP MSP following her diagnosis of stage three cervical cancer

After Ruth Maguire, Ayrshire MSP, announced she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer, the First Minister said she is ‘sending love and strength’ to her and her family.

By Hannah Brown
Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:19 am
Updated Monday, 24th May 2021, 8:22 am
The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she is ‘sending love and strength’ to Ruth Maguire, Ayrshire SNP MSP, after she announced she has been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Nicola Sturgeon added that everyone in the SNP is thinking about Ms Maguire, the SNP MSP for South Cunninghame.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, Ms Sturgeon said: “Sending love and strength to @RBFMaguire and her family - everyone in @theSNP is thinking of you.”

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Sign up to our Politics newsletter

Ms Maguire announced she will be taking a medical leave of absence from public duties and frontline parliamentary work for recovery and treatment.

Read More

Read More
Ayrshire MSP Ruth Maguire reveals she has been diagnosed with stage three cervic...

In a statement, she said: "On Tuesday 27th April 2021 I received the difficult news that I had been diagnosed with stage three cervical cancer.

"Having now had time to process what this means for me and talk things over with my family, I feel it is only right that I share this information with my constituents.

"Although my condition is serious, doctors believe it is treatable.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.