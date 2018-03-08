Six by Nico’s Edinburgh restaurant to launch with ‘Chippie’ theme this month

IT’S the restaurant concept that has taken Glasgow’s trendy Finnieston strip by storm and now it’s set to launch in the New Town this spring.

The brainchild of renowned chef Nico Simeone, Six By Nico will be launching with its first theme ‘The Chippie’ on Hanover Street at the end of this month.

The 'fish supper'. Picture: Six By Nico

Foodies in the capital will be treated to a new restaurant at the same location in the New Town every six weeks, with ‘The Chippie’ set to kick-start the series of evolving concepts, with a six-course tasting-menu providing a nostalgic nod to the traditional fish and chip shop, with items on the menu including chips and cheese, steak pie, sausage supper and the classic deep fried mars bar.

The restaurant menu will showcase the flavours of the local chip shop for which the UK is framed for worldwide and acknowledges its location with the addition of the now famous ‘Salt and Sauce’.

The new theme will see guests served with six dishes based on the classics found in your traditional Scottish Fish and Chip shop – each one re-imagined and re-created with a contemporary twist.

Chef Nico Simeone said: “We are very excited to launch in the capital with ‘The Chippie’ concept. Most people are familiar with the tastes and scents of their local chip shop and we wanted to take the idea of the everyday chippie menu and re-invent it to create a playful food experience that guests would recognise and be amazed by”.

Diners can book a table now for ‘The Chippie’, which runs from March 30th - May 13th 2018. Open from midday, Tuesday through to Sunday, each six-course menu will be available from noon to night. The menu will be priced at £28 per person and diners will have the option to enjoy an expertly selected wine pairing for an additional £25.

He added. “We couldn’t be more delighted about bringing a completely new offering and dining experience to the people of Edinburgh. By challenging ourselves to do this every six-weeks we feel we have created the perfect recipe for an exciting epicurean adventure for not just our diners, but our team too.”

Work on the new restaurant is currently underway at the former ‘Passorn Thai’ brasserie site at 97 Hanover Street. Six by Nico plan to create 35 new jobs in the capital as they expand their restaurant portfolio in Scotland.

