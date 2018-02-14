Six by Nico to open in Edinburgh’s New Town

One of Glasgow’s most fashionable restaurants is to be become the latest new arrival to the booming culinary scene in Edinburgh’s New Town.

Six by Nico has quickly become one of the most sought-after restaurants in the Finnieston district of Glasgow.

Opened less than a year ago, it has proved a hit thanks to a quirky format which sees its six-course tasting menu completely overhauled every six weeks to match a different theme.

Launched by the Scots-Italian chef Nico Simeone last March with a modern take on the traditional “chippy”, including smoked sausage, chips and cheese, and deep fried Mars Bar dishes.

Other themes since have included childhood favourites, illusion, a forest, New York and the magic of Disney films.

The success of the restaurant has helped Simeone win the crown of Scotland’s most innovative chief at the Scotsman Food and Drink Awards last November, where Six by Nico was hailed as “something truly innovative and unique”.

Now his concept is to be replicated at the new Edinburgh restaurant on Hanover Street, which will replace the Passorn Thai Brasserie.

Born in Glasgow to Italian parents, Simeone has previously worked at the Number One restaurant at the Balmoral Hotel, in Edinburgh, as well as Chardon d’Or, in Glasgow.

When he launched Six by Nico in Glasgow last year the chef said the concept had been inspired by his team’s “experimenting with new ingredients and developing and creating new dishes”.

He has vowed that the new Edinburgh restaurant, which is due to open in April, will be a similar “revolving culinary hub” based upon different places, memories and ideas. Early concepts announced include the docklands of Leith and the vineyards of South America.

New menus will be published two weeks in advance of the next theme being rolled out from the kitchens.

Simeone said: “We’re very excited to bring an unforgettable culinary experience to Edinburgh.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the success and the appeal of our first ‘Six by Nico’ in Glasgow, and we couldn’t be more delighted about bringing a completely new offering and dining experience to the people of Edinburgh.

“We feel we’ve created the perfect recipe for an exciting epicurean adventure not just for our diners, but our team too”. The transforming Capital restaurant scene Edinburgh’s restaurant scene has been undergoing a radical transformation in recent months – fuelled by string of openings in the New Town.

These include The Ivy, Dishoom, Wahaca, Vapiano and Gaucho, all on the south side of St Andrew Square. Later this year the east side will become home to a new bar-restaurant which will be run by the Bon Vivant group, operators of the Devil’s Advocate in the Old Town, in the former Royal Bank of Scotland building.

Other arrivals have included Mediterranean eaterie Baba, on George Street, opened by another leading Glasgow restaurant Ox and Finch, with Brazilian-themed Fazenda opening next week.

Elsewhere, new branches of Scran and Scallie and Chop House are due to openin Bruntsfield, while Brewdog expanded on to Lothian Road last month.