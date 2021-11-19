The accident happened at around 3.50pm on November 19, on Baton Road, Shotts, at the junction with Shottskirk Road.

A silver Vauxhall Insignia collided with a black electric motorbike, leaving the 33-year-old driver of the bike with serious injuries.

Emergency services attended and took the motorcyclist to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

The road was closed for around four and a half hours to allow for an investigation into the accident to take place.

Now Police Scotland are appealing for information to try to establish exactly what happened.

Sergeant Nick Twigg, of Lanarkshire’s Road Policing, said: “A male has sustained serious injuries as a result of this collision and we are appealing for information to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

“The area was busy at the time with other road users and pedestrians and I would ask if you have any information that could assist with our enquiries that you get in contact with police.

“If there are any motorists with possible dashcam footage of the area, I would ask that you come forward and speak to officers.

"We are also keen to talk to the driver of a private hire vehicle who stopped to help at the scene."

If you have any information on the accident you should call Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 2222 of Friday, November 2021.

