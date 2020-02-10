Shocking images show horror crash lucky Scottish comedian Fred Macaulay walked away from

Scottish comedy stalwart Fred Macaulay, a regular at the Edinburgh festival, has revealed images of a horror crash he escaped from without serious injury.

Mr Macaulay - who has appeared on panel shows including I'm Sorry I haven't clue, Just a Minute, QI and Mock the week - was involved in the collision on the A9 last week.

Pictured posted by the comedian on social media show the extent of the damage to his Range Rover.

He tweeted: "This is going to be a better week than last week. A9. Tuesday morning. My thanks to emergency services and A&E.

"Walked away with bruised ribs."

Fellow Scottish funnyman Greg McHugh replied: "Bloody hell! Looks like a close one - hope you're on the mend"

Comedian Fred Macaulay thanked emergency crews for coming to his aid following a crash on the A9 near the Keir Roundabout last Tuesday.

Susan Calman added: "Oh Fred!! Hope you're okay xx"

Reports from The Courier last week explained the police spent more than three hours clearing up a two vehicle crash on the A9. The collision happened on the northbound side of the carriageway - shown in Mr Macaulay's photographs - just north of the Keir Roundabout at around 8am on Tuesday.