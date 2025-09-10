Sheriffhall Roundabout: Morning rush hour delays as major Edinburgh roundabout partially blocked
Drivers are experiencing delays.
Sheriffhall Roundabout, near Edinburgh, is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.
Traffic Scotland said the incident, on the A720 road, was causing rush hour delays for drivers.
It said drivers are being advised to approach with caution and to plan for longer than expected journey times.
