Sheriffhall Roundabout: Morning rush hour delays as major Edinburgh roundabout partially blocked

By Rachel Fergusson

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 10th Sep 2025, 08:47 BST
Drivers are experiencing delays.

Sheriffhall Roundabout, near Edinburgh, is partially blocked due to a broken-down vehicle.

Traffic Scotland said the incident, on the A720 road, was causing rush hour delays for drivers.

It said drivers are being advised to approach with caution and to plan for longer than expected journey times.

Related topics:EdinburghTrafficDriversScotland
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice