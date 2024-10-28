See pictures of the adorable baby vicuna born in a Scottish zoo

The vicuna is the first ever to be born at the Highland Wildlife Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first ever baby vicuna - known as a cria - to be born at the Highland Wildlife Park is said to be doing well and will be given a name soon.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) park is celebrating the birth of the adorable vicuna cria - the term for baby vicunas, llamas, alpacas, and guanacos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Born to parents Coco and Austrian last Wednesday, keepers at the wildlife conservation charity say the female youngster is doing well and will be named soon. Visitors will be able to spot her exploring the drive-through reserve with mum close by.

RZSS

A small herd of five vicuna live at the park – Juanita, Ozzy, Austria, Coco and their new baby. Members of the public can adopt the park’s tiny new arrival.

The vicuna is a species native to the Andes of South America. They can be found in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.