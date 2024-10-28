See pictures of the adorable baby vicuna born in a Scottish zoo

Jane Bradley
By Jane Bradley

World editor

Comment
Published 28th Oct 2024, 12:28 BST
The vicuna is the first ever to be born at the Highland Wildlife Park

The first ever baby vicuna - known as a cria - to be born at the Highland Wildlife Park is said to be doing well and will be given a name soon.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s (RZSS) park is celebrating the birth of the adorable vicuna cria - the term for baby vicunas, llamas, alpacas, and guanacos.

Born to parents Coco and Austrian last Wednesday, keepers at the wildlife conservation charity say the female youngster is doing well and will be named soon. Visitors will be able to spot her exploring the drive-through reserve with mum close by.

A small herd of five vicuna live at the park – Juanita, Ozzy, Austria, Coco and their new baby. Members of the public can adopt the park’s tiny new arrival.

The vicuna is a species native to the Andes of South America. They can be found in Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Ecuador and Peru.

Earlier this month, RSZZ revealed a new red panda kit had been born at its Edinburgh Zoo. There are currently four red pandas living at the zoo: parents Bruce and Ginger, another called Kevyn and the new kit.

