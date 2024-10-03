Adorable images of newborn endangered red panda born at Edinburgh zoo
Edinburgh Zoo’s newest arrival has been revealed to the public for the first time.
The endangered female red panda kit, who has not yet been named, was born on 17 July and is now nine weeks old.
The red panda has had her first health check from Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s veterinary team and is said to be doing well.
A spokeswoman for the Zoo said she will be named shortly.
Visitors will soon have the chance to spot the kit, who will be sticking close to mum, Ginger, and dad, Bruce.
There are currently four red pandas living at the zoo: Bruce, Ginger, Kevyn and the new kit.
Red pandas share similarities with both the bear and racoon family. Like the giant panda, red pandas have a modified wrist bone that acts like a sixth digit or false thumb, which helps them grip branches and bamboo.
Edinburgh Zoo’s giant pandas, Yang Guang (Sunshine) and Tian Tian (Sweetie), returned to China last year after a twelve year stint in Scotland.
