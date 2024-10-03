Adorable images of newborn endangered red panda born at Edinburgh zoo

RZSS

The newborn becomes the fourth red panda at Edinburgh Zoo

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh Zoo’s newest arrival has been revealed to the public for the first time.

The endangered female red panda kit, who has not yet been named, was born on 17 July and is now nine weeks old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

RZSS

The red panda has had her first health check from Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s veterinary team and is said to be doing well.

A spokeswoman for the Zoo said she will be named shortly.

RZSS

Visitors will soon have the chance to spot the kit, who will be sticking close to mum, Ginger, and dad, Bruce.

There are currently four red pandas living at the zoo: Bruce, Ginger, Kevyn and the new kit.

Red pandas share similarities with both the bear and racoon family. Like the giant panda, red pandas have a modified wrist bone that acts like a sixth digit or false thumb, which helps them grip branches and bamboo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad