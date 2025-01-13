Search for missing sisters continues around river in Aberdeen

"We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the inquiry.”

Police are continuing their searches around the River Dee for two sisters who disappeared from Aberdeen five days ago.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti , both 32, were last seen on CCTV in the city's Market Street after leaving their home on Tuesday at around 2.12am .

The missing sisters crossed the Victoria Bridge to the Torry area and turned right on to a footpath next to the River Dee - heading in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club .

It is understood the focus of the search remains in the area near Victoria Bridge on Sunday.

An extensive effort involving specialist teams, police dogs and the marine unit has been under way in recent days.

The two women are part of a set of triplets and are originally from Hungary .

Police Scotland said it has the support of police in their home country, who are liaising with the wider family.

The sisters' brother Jozsef has told the BBC that their mother spoke to the pair on Saturday and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary with them.

Chief Inspector Darren Bruce said earlier: "Eliza and Henrietta's family are understandably extremely worried about them and we are working tirelessly to find them.

"We are seriously concerned about them and have significant resources dedicated to the inquiry.

"We are again urging the public to come forward with any information relating to Eliza and Henrietta's whereabouts.

"The focus of our search remains the River Dee and I would again ask, if you were in the area at the time, please think back, did you notice anyone matching their description?

"Even if it doesn't seem significant, please pass any information on and let us be the judge of that.

"I would again urge businesses in and around the South Esplanade and Menzies Road area to please review their CCTV footage for early morning on Tuesday January 7 2025 and contact us if it holds anything that may be relevant to our investigation.