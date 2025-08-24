South Ayrshire crash: Drivers asked to 'avoid the area' as Troon road closed after two-vehicle crash
A road is closed in both directions after a crash in East Ayrshire.
Emergency services were called to Monktonhill Road in Troon after a two vehicle crash around 9.45am on Sunday.
The road remains closed from Isle of Pin Road to Southwood Road. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.
It is not yet known if there have been any serious injuries.
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.
