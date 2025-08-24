South Ayrshire crash: Drivers asked to 'avoid the area' as Troon road closed after two-vehicle crash

By Ena Saracevic

Live Reporter

Comment
Published 24th Aug 2025, 11:43 BST
The road is closed from Isle of Pin Road to Southwood Road.

A road is closed in both directions after a crash in East Ayrshire.

Emergency services were called to Monktonhill Road in Troon after a two vehicle crash around 9.45am on Sunday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The road remains closed from Isle of Pin Road to Southwood Road. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area.

It is not yet known if there have been any serious injuries.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.

Make sure you keep up to date with breaking news from across Scotland by signing up to our free newsletter here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The road remains closed.placeholder image
The road remains closed. | John Devlin

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Monktonhill Road in Troon is closed in both directions following a two vehicle crash that was reported around 9.45am on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

“The road is closed from Isle of Pin Road to Southwood Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Related topics:DriversEmergency services
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice