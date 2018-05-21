Scottish streets at a standstill in a toast to the royal couple

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought traffic to a standstill in some parts of Scotland on Saturday as communities shut off local roads for a good old-fashioned royal street party.

It was bunting and bubbly at Orwell Wynd in East Kilbride where residents were granted permission from South Lanarkshire Council for an all-day road closure.

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) and Prince Harry's brother and best man Prince William, Duke of Cambridge wait in the chapel for Harry's bride to be to arrive. Picture: Getty Images

Under sunny skies dozens of neighbours raised a glass to the royal couple and paraded in a bride’s veil. Kids were able to race around safely on their bikes, peddling between the big bouncy castle and face painter hired for the celebratory occasion.

Two other streets in Scotland received council permission for closures, with the parties held in Kilmarnock in East Ayrshire and in Edinburgh. Another street in Elgin shut yesterday.

Marie McLean, 61, from East Kilbride, had to compose herself as she recalled bursting into tears while earlier watching the wedding ceremony.

“The minute ‘Ave Maria’ came on, I broke my heart,” she said.

I was taken aback by my own reaction. I couldn’t take my eyes off Meghan and that upset me even more MARIE MCLEAN

“It was so unexpected. I was taken aback by my own reaction. I couldn’t take my eyes off Meghan and that upset me even more.”

Mother-of-two Helene Cross confirmed the party ended just before midnight.

In Edinburgh, around 800 people gathered in the courtyard of the Pear Tree Inn to witness the happy couple tie the knot.

The bar is home to the Scottish capital’s biggest outdoor screen, which at more than 6m wide allowed guests to enjoy the wedding without missing out on a rare bout of Edinburgh sunshine.

The celebrations were fuelled by Pimms and prosecco, with some guests even kitted out in wedding outfits despite being more than 400 miles from Windsor Castle.

Manager Brian Dobie, 51, said: “We were inundated with calls asking if we were showing the wedding. We’ve got the largest HD screen in Edinburgh and an outdoor bar, so it made sense.

“Edinburgh has loads of royal associations and this wedding has really captured everyone’s imagination. Some of the ladies wore dresses and fascinators as if they were attending the wedding itself.”

Events fundraiser Roison Doyle, 43, dressed up for the occasion. She said: “We’ve watched all the royal weddings together and wouldn’t have missed this for the world. You’ve got to get into the spirit.”

Bars and restaurants elsewhere across the city drew up celebratory menus, with the Leonardo Royal Hotel even offering complementary drinks to namesakes of the newlyweds. The Radisson Hotel on the Royal Mile served a regal afternoon tea, while the Royal Yacht Britannia invited guests to enjoy a selection of Harry and Meghan’s favourite foods in the Royal Deck Tea Room.

The deal included a roast chicken sandwich, lemon and elderflower cake and a negroni cocktail, which is rumoured to be a favourite of the bride.

At Cuckoo’s Bakery in Bruntsfield, staff created a replica lemon and elderflower wedding cake to share with customers and passers-by.