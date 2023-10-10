1 . Sir James Black

Sir James Black was a Scottish physician and pharmacologist who established a Veterinary Physiology department at the University of Glasgow. He shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine with Gertrude B. Elion and George H. Hitchings for their work in drug design which led to the development propranolol and cimetidine. The former is a beta blocker used to treat heart disease and the latter helps patients with stomach ulcers.