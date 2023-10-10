All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
A Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the worlds of science, literature and politics.A Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the worlds of science, literature and politics.
A Nobel Prize is one of the most prestigious awards in the worlds of science, literature and politics.

Scottish Nobel Prize Winners: Here are all 16 Scots who have won the prestigious award - in pictures

Scots have had their fair share of success at the Nobel awards ceremony over the years.

By David Hepburn
Published 10th Oct 2023, 15:08 BST

This year's Nobel Peace Prize was recently awarded to Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi for "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all".

She became the latest recipient of the awards created according to the will of Sir Alfred Noble in 1875, who also lent his name to the prizes.

The Nobel Prize is split into six categories - across Physiology or Medicine, Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and Economics. science, literature, and peace.

They were first awarded in 1901 and in the preceding 122 years a total of 16 Scots have been recognised.

Here's Scotland's roll of honour.

Sir James Black was a Scottish physician and pharmacologist who established a Veterinary Physiology department at the University of Glasgow. He shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine with Gertrude B. Elion and George H. Hitchings for their work in drug design which led to the development propranolol and cimetidine. The former is a beta blocker used to treat heart disease and the latter helps patients with stomach ulcers.

1. Sir James Black

Sir James Black was a Scottish physician and pharmacologist who established a Veterinary Physiology department at the University of Glasgow. He shared the Nobel Prize for Medicine with Gertrude B. Elion and George H. Hitchings for their work in drug design which led to the development propranolol and cimetidine. The former is a beta blocker used to treat heart disease and the latter helps patients with stomach ulcers.

Photo Sales
Born in Kilmaurs, near Kilmarnock, Boyd Orr was a Scottish teacher, medical doctor, biologist, nutritional physiologist, politician, businessman and farmer who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his scientific research into nutrition and his work as the first Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

2. John Boyd Orr

Born in Kilmaurs, near Kilmarnock, Boyd Orr was a Scottish teacher, medical doctor, biologist, nutritional physiologist, politician, businessman and farmer who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his scientific research into nutrition and his work as the first Director-General of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

Photo Sales
Edinburgh-born Sir Angus Deaton is a British economist and academic who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2015 for his analysis of consumption, poverty, and welfare.

3. Angus Deaton

Edinburgh-born Sir Angus Deaton is a British economist and academic who was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences in 2015 for his analysis of consumption, poverty, and welfare.

Photo Sales
Born in 1881 at a farm in Ayrshire, Sir Alexander Fleming became one of Scotland's most famous scientists. Fleming was a physician and microbiologist who discovered the world's first antibiotic. He shared the 1945 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Howard Florey and Ernst Boris Chain.

4. Alexander Fleming

Born in 1881 at a farm in Ayrshire, Sir Alexander Fleming became one of Scotland's most famous scientists. Fleming was a physician and microbiologist who discovered the world's first antibiotic. He shared the 1945 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine with Howard Florey and Ernst Boris Chain.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ScienceScotlandMedicine